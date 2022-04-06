Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,896 shares of company stock valued at $714,701. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

