Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

HMLP stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $232.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. UBS Group AG increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

