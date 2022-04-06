Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $1,587,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.