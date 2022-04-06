Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.60

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and traded as low as $25.80. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 4%.
Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hongkong Land (HNGKY)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.