HOPR (HOPR) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. HOPR has a total market cap of $27.25 million and $682,457.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HOPR has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.80 or 0.07349094 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,530.10 or 0.99665602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00051463 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

