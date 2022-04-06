Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:HZN opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $143.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.79. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.63.
In related news, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $36,309.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,179 shares of company stock worth $274,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Global (HZN)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.