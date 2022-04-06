Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:HZN opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $143.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.79. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

In related news, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $36,309.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,179 shares of company stock worth $274,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 873.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Global by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.