Horizon Protocol (HZN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $110,345.00

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $110,345.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 47.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00047507 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.12 or 0.07391886 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,236.60 or 0.99931872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00054423 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.