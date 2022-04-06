Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 2,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 541,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$418.26 million and a P/E ratio of -12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 10.15.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the CarajÃ¡s mining district.

