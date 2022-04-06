Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 2,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 541,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$418.26 million and a P/E ratio of -12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 10.15.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)
