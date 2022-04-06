Hormel Foods Co. (HRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on May 16th

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.
NYSE:HRL opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.11.
In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,676 shares of company stock worth $2,793,495. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,478,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,145,000 after purchasing an additional 229,624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 145,309 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,448,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at $5,651,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.
HRL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
