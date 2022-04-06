Hormel Foods Co. (HRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on May 16th

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

NYSE:HRL opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,676 shares of company stock worth $2,793,495. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,478,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,145,000 after purchasing an additional 229,624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 511,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 145,309 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,448,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at $5,651,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

