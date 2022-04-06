Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.19

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 9430886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Several analysts recently commented on HMHC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.81 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $566,284.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $130,415.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,023. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,003,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,150,000 after purchasing an additional 150,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,897,000 after purchasing an additional 215,427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,788,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after purchasing an additional 130,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,389,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,524,000 after purchasing an additional 68,867 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,296,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 277,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

