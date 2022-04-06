Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.51. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 1,871,234 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $40.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a current ratio of 45.50.
In other news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $568,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)
Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
