Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.51. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 1,871,234 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $40.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a current ratio of 45.50.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $568,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 342.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 22,417.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,835 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.