Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $35.06

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.06, but opened at $36.00. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 2,715 shares changing hands.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -143.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,383,000 after acquiring an additional 843,394 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Huazhu Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,702 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Huazhu Group by 651.9% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,297 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,919,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,599,000 after acquiring an additional 159,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in Huazhu Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,529,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,124,000 after acquiring an additional 701,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

