Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives $18.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock valued at $696,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 104,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. 193,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,519,099. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

