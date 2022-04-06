Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $13,911.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $13,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. 178,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.74. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,063,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 154,975 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,639,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 105,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 419,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 86,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.
About Huron Consulting Group (Get Rating)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
