Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $13,911.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $13,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. 178,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.74. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HURN. TheStreet downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,063,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 154,975 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,639,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 105,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 419,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 86,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

