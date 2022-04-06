Icanic Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Trading Down 6.5%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 53,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 73,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

Get Icanic Brands alerts:

Icanic Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Icanic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icanic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.