ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Volume Increase

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 94,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 846,703 shares.The stock last traded at $11.70 and had previously closed at $11.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. Citigroup cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 1,731.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,547 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in ICL Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,095,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,184 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,018,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,864,000 after buying an additional 1,085,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,850,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 918,030 shares in the last quarter.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

