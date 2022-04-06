IDEX Hits Market Cap of $104.71 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $104.71 million and $25.04 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 649,869,509 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

