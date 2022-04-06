IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $33,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $42,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.83.

IDXX opened at $545.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $522.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $581.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.