Idle Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.53 Million (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $10,527.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00003331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.47 or 0.07324607 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,942.66 or 1.00253995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00052512 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,794 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

