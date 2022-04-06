Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 2,929 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,553,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.63 and a 200 day moving average of $124.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

