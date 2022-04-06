Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 4,521 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $109.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

