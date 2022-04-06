Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,037 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 37.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

