Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.21 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.38 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $115.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.14.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

