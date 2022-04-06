Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.37 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,003 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in New York Times by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,546,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,267,000 after acquiring an additional 82,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,015,000 after acquiring an additional 238,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in New York Times by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,783,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after acquiring an additional 106,455 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts:

NYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.81.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

New York Times Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.