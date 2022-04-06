Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Chemed by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

CHE stock opened at $509.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $478.08 and a 200-day moving average of $480.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.53%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.