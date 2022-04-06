Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $146.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.84 and a 200-day moving average of $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $137.56 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

