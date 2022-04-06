Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 598 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in RH were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in RH by 2,300.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $354.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a twelve month low of $317.00 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.75 and its 200-day moving average is $515.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RH shares. Cowen reduced their target price on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,261,761 shares of company stock valued at $409,529,620 over the last three months. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

