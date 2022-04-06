Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Life Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $29,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.58%.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.