Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 46,075 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,075 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 461,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,735,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

