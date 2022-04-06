Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.53. 12,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.01. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $202.79 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

