IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IM Cannabis Corp. is an MCO in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector. It operates principally in Israel, Germany and Canada. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Israel. “

Shares of IMCC opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $155.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IM Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IM Cannabis during the second quarter worth $182,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in IM Cannabis by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in IM Cannabis by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 416,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in IM Cannabis by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,337,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 263,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in IM Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

