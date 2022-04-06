IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “IM Cannabis Corp. is an MCO in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector. It operates principally in Israel, Germany and Canada. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Israel. “
Shares of IMCC opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $155.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IM Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.58.
IM Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IM Cannabis (IMCC)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IM Cannabis (IMCC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.