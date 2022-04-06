ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.85

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.85 and traded as high as $9.93. ImmuCell shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 6,963 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 million, a P/E ratio of -957.04 and a beta of 0.72.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICCC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ImmuCell in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmuCell by 21.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ImmuCell in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmuCell by 9.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ImmuCell by 15.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

