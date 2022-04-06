ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.85

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.85 and traded as high as $9.93. ImmuCell shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 6,963 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 million, a P/E ratio of -957.04 and a beta of 0.72.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter.
ImmuCell Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCC)
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.
