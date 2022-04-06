ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on IMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,701,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,795,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 358,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $935,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGN opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $8.71.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

