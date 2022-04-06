Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Immunome from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of IMNM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. 84,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,411. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -1.38. Immunome has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunome will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 8,271.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 27,791 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth approximately $634,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 9,375.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 77.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

