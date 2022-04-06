IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings. IMV posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). IMV had a negative return on equity of 145.26% and a negative net margin of 19,535.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMV shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.22.

NASDAQ IMV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.32. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,029 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in IMV by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IMV in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

