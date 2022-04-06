Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Incyte by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.87. 1,504,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,007. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

