Independent Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Independent Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.8% of Independent Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.61 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $180.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

