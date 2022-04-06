Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.02). Infinera posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.01. Infinera has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

