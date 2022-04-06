Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $55.04. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $27,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

