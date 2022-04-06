Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Holdings Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

IIPR stock opened at $201.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.81 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company has a current ratio of 52.60, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.51%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

