Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) Stock Price Down 1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at $2,832,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter.

