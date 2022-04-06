Insider Buying: Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Insider Buys 1,363,809 Shares of Stock

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) insider Harriett J. Robinson bought 1,363,809 shares of Atlantic American stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,455,236.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AAME stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. Atlantic American Co. has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.18.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 2.15%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantic American in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

