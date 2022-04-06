Insider Buying: Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,934.43).

Shares of CGS traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 302.80 ($3.97). 24,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,700. The company has a market capitalization of £132.04 million and a P/E ratio of 14.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 327.53. Castings P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 282.52 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 420 ($5.51).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.95) target price on shares of Castings in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

