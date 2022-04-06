Insider Buying: Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Purchases $3,498,600.00 in Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 735,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $189.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUE has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

