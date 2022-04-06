Insider Buying: Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Purchases $3,498,600.00 in Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 735,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $189.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.59.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
Further Reading
