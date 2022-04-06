Insider Buying: International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) insider Gary Thompson acquired 50,000 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($68,196.72).

International Personal Finance stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 104 ($1.36). 345,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,135. International Personal Finance plc has a one year low of GBX 85.30 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 158 ($2.07). The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £231.14 million and a PE ratio of 5.94.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.20. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPF shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Friday, March 4th.

International Personal Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.