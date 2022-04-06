Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 11,496 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $632,854.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lukas Scheibler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $199,587.84.

On Friday, February 11th, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,666 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $77,968.80.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.55. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APLS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 77,317 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 637.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 159,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

