Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 11,496 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Lukas Scheibler sold 11,496 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $632,854.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lukas Scheibler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $199,587.84.

On Friday, February 11th, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,666 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $77,968.80.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 77,317 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 637.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 159,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

