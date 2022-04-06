Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Sells 4,840 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AXON traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.93. 460,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,124. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.80. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -140.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.