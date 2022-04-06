Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Sells 4,580 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $275,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.92. 201,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLKB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

