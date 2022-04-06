Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Insider Sells 1,642 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $19,556.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Terrillion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Scott Terrillion sold 1,787 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $20,336.06.

On Friday, February 25th, Scott Terrillion sold 1,972 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $20,291.88.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,078. The firm has a market cap of $675.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARA. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

